Indian adds FTR x 100% R Carbon and Challenger Elite to 2024 lineup

Indian continues trying new things with the FTR and designed a new Challenger Elite for its 2024 lineup. FTR stands for flat-track racer, Indian launching a range of road-legal FTR 1200 two-wheelers in 2019 that were inspired by the conquering FTR 750 race bike. Now expanded to five bikes, Indian took the top street-spec FTR R Carbon and exchanged ideas with outdoor sports apparel brand 100% to create the FTR x 100% R Carbon. Effectively a two-way fashion collaboration, this FTR dons a white powder coated frame contrasted with a Blue Candy color on the headlight surround, front fender, carbon fiber tank, and seat cowl, and a splash of red on the engine cowl and rear wheel. The Ohlins front fork shed its trademark gold for black, the rear shock is wrapped in a black spring, matching the black Akrapovic exhaust. Normally optional extras like the Gilles Tooling bar-end weights, oil cap, and radiator cap come standard.

There are only going to be 400 of the motorcycles for Indian's global audience, each starting at $18,999. The other half of the two-way collab is a range of clothing, the Indian Motorcycle x 100% apparel collection, with pieces ranging from $29.99 to $185. Buy a bike, though, and you get a pair of Indian Motorcycle x 100% sunglasses free.

On the Challenger tip, the Minnesota brand produced limited-edition Elite trims for 2022 and 2023; in 2022, the run maxed out at 200 units globally, the tally dropping to 150 units in 2023. For next year, 325 buyers around the world get a chance to put an Elite in the garage. The superlative refers to an ultimate equipment spec and special colors on what Indian calls the "ultimate American bagger," staring this year with a Charcoal Candy paint scheme. The smoky airs jazz up the standard adaptive LED headlight and LED DRLs, adjustable windscreen, new custom-stitched seat, and saddlebag closeouts. Further equipment includes heated grips, saddlebag lights, and headdress floorboards for driver and passenger. It starts at $38,499 and will begin heading to dealers this month.

The last extra included on the Challenger Elite is also brand new for 2024, a redesigned PowerBand Audio system. The fairing and saddlebags point four 100-watt speakers at the rider, double the wattage of the standard PowerBand units. Indian says the higher volume ceiling comes with increased clarity, the adaptive equalizer adjusting frequencies to speed and ambient conditions. Just as importantly for U.S. audiences, a Bass Boost Tune delivers 50% more bass. Owners also asked Indian for some razzle dazzle and the company delivered, the new PowerBand speakers fitted with UnderGlow soft white LED lighting. Riders who want all the noise can stack up a cumulative 1,000 watts of power between loudspeakers in the front fairings, saddlebags, and touring trunk.

The setup comes standard on the new Challenger Elite, but any Indian from the 2020 to 2024 model years fitted with PowerBand can upgrade to the more powerful system, touted as effectively plug-and-play. Bagger owners with bikes from 2020 to 2023 can head to their dealers and get the Bass Boost Tune for the standard PowerBand units as well.