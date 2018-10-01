Indian introduces flat-track-inspired FTR 1200 motorcycles

Nearly a year ago at the 2017 EICMA bike show, Indian Motorcycles showed off a flat-track-racing inspired FTR 1200 Custom bike, not yet specifying if it would spawn a production version at some point. This summer, company president Steve Menneto announced the FTR 1200 would go into production, and now there's not only one FTR bike in the pipeline, but two: the FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S were unveiled today in Cologne, Germany, at the annual Intermot motorcycle trade show.
First, the FTR 1200 is a new bike on a new platform with a new, liquid-cooled 120-horsepower 1203cc V-Twin engine. It has a sporty, upright riding position, with a number of details done the same way as on the actual FTR 750 race bike that inspired the two new models. The fuel tank resides under the seat for a lower center of gravity, the airbox is above the engine, the rear suspension and swingarm design resembles the race bike, and more. "Our primary focus was to ensure these motorcycles carried the same lines and form language as the FTR 750 and 1200 Custom," says senior designer Rich Christoph.
As for the FTR 1200 S, it's based on the non-S, but adds fully adjustable front and rear piggyback suspension that can be tuned to each rider's personal preferences, a 4:3 LCD touch screen, lean-angle sensitive stability control, traction control and even wheelie mitigation control. There are three ride modes — Sport, Standard, Rain — which all have different throttle responses, and traction control intervenes differently. Both bikes have ABS brakes and cruise control, the latter adding a bit of comfort despite the bike's racing appearance.
The FTR 1200 bike, available in Thunder Black, starts at $12,999 and the FTR 1200 S starts at $14,999 and is available in Indian Motorcycle Red over Steel Gray, Titanium Metallic over Thunder Black Pearl, and a special scheme done in the style of the FTR 750 race bike. The FTR models will reach dealers in spring 2019.
