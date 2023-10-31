Toyota Land Cruiser, Tacoma builds storm into SEMA 2023

Toyota is leaning hard into its latest truck and SUV releases with its pile of 2023 SEMA builds. The new 2024 Toyota Tacoma and 2024 Land Cruiser nameplates will both be in the spotlight in Las Vegas, each with two custom trucks to show for it. The Tacoma sticks to modern interpretations of pickup truck goodness, while the Land Cruiser gets two crazy throwback builds meant to tie into its storied 4x4 history. FJ Bruiser

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

Toyota FJ Bruiser SEMA Build

open fullscreen close fullscreen





























































The FJ Bruiser started life as a 1966 FJ45 pickup; what you see here is something else entirely. The build list is, well, extensive, but so is its badassery. Toyota says the build was inspired by King of the Hammers, and we can see why. This is one heck of a 4x4 fever dream realized. FJ Retro Cruiser

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

Toyota Retro Cruiser SEMA

open fullscreen close fullscreen







































The Retro Cruiser returns! That's right. Toyota has shown this concept before, but it's back after some TLC and a spit shine. Tacoma X-Runner Concept

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Tacoma_X-Runner_Concept_Burnout

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

Toyota Tacoma X Runner SEMA Build

open fullscreen close fullscreen



















































On to the pickups! As we noted above, the Tacoma builds are based on the new pickup, and while they may be lacking that vintage wow factor, they're not wanting for attention. This "slammed street machine" takes the performance pickup concept 180 degrees from convention. The Blue Beetle Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

Toyota Tacoma Blue Beetle SEMA

open fullscreen close fullscreen

























