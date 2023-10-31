Ford Performance shows new Ranger, Bronco ORV Packages at SEMA

Ford is bringing what it describes as a pair of turn-key off-road performance builds to SEMA this year, one apiece built on the 2024 Ranger and 2024 Bronco. With Chevy, GMC and Jeep look elsewhere in the market for help elevating their off-road brands, Ford too is looking for ways to stand out in the ever-expanding 4x4 space. Hey, if it gets the job done, who are we to argue?

Ford Performance says its off-road Ranger package is catered to the overlanding enthusiast. Available on XLT and Lariat models with four-wheel-drive, it adds an ARB suspension kit and ARB front and rear bumpers with additional recovery points, an onboard air compressor, and SOLIS lights. An accessory refrigerator/freezer is also available.

Ford's approach to the Bronco leans a bit more toward performance. This package includes a 2.0-inch lift care of a Bilstein suspension upgrade and 17-inch white wheels wearing 35-inch tires. Making things slightly more interesting, Ford says the Bronco package also includes "unique" software calibration for the 2.3-liter engine. Whether that results in any additional power or torque, Ford didn't say, but the package also includes a Borla cat-back exhaust, so it's possible some tuning was required just to make everything behave as close to stock as possible. Additional accessories include an ARB jack and mount and an underhood air compressor. This package will be available on any Bronco Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, or Outer Banks with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine (regardless of transmission).

Both packages will be available to order both through the Ford Performance Parts website or your local dealer's parts department; pricing will be announced closer to retail availability, which is expected to coincide with arrival of 2024 models in showrooms.

