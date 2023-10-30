Over 600 units of the Ferrari SF90 recalled due to fire risk

Ferrari has issued a safety recall that applies to more than 600 units of the SF90 built between the 2022 and 2024 model years. The cars included in the campaign can catch fire due to an engine oil leak caused by a defect related to a pipe attached to the turbocharger.

Assigned recall number 23V-698 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall includes 614 examples of the SF90 built between November 7, 2022, and September 19, 2023. Ferrari explains that the pipe that delivers engine oil to the turbochargers has "a notch on its external surface and reduced thickness," meaning it doesn't conform with the brand's technical drawing requirements.

If the pipe fails, it may cause an oil leak, which in turn can start a fire. Ferrari isn't aware of any fires, leaks, deaths, or "other incidents," however, and it notes that it discovered the problem in July 2023 while conducting a pre-production review of a new car. The company adds that an engine oil pressure warning light and/or a "limited vehicle performance" message can appear in the instrument cluster due to this issue.

Luckily, it sounds like the fix is fairly simple: Ferrari will ask owners to drop their car off at an authorized dealer so that a technician can replace the turbocharger oil delivery pipes with updated units that won't leak. The firm will begin reaching out to customers in December 2023. It adds that owners of SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider models included in the recall shouldn't drive their car until it has been repaired.

This isn't the SF90's first recall. Ferrari issued a separate campaign in March 2023 that applied to merely 13 units of the model fitted with M-sized seats. In the affected cars, the passenger-side airbag risked impacting an installed child seat while deploying, though here again the brand said it wasn't aware of injuries or deaths related to the defect. The 13 cars included in the recall were retrofitted with XL-sized seats.

