2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic Coupe priced at $58,150

With an MSRP of $57,000 and a destination charge of $1,150, it will cost at least $58,150 to take home a 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC in base trim, or at least $61,100 in Pinnacle trim. That's $2,300 more than the 2023 version, not a bad surcharge for an SUV that the automaker considers a new generation boasting upgrades from front to back, even though we feel it's more like a heavy refresh. The charge looks even better when you consider that standard equipment on both trims includes a panoramic roof with a larger opening area, new larger driver displays running the new MBUX infotainment system, MB navigation, wireless charging, heated seats for the driver and passengers, and steel sport suspension. Making MB Navigation, rear seat heating, and wireless charging standard saves $2,080 compared to the 2023 GLC Coupe.

Mercedes says "initial market deliveries of the GLC Coupe will come equipped exclusively with the AMG Line," increasing the price of the base trim to $61,000, a $2,850 surcharge. That's $150 more than the current $2,700 AMG Line.

The Pinnacle trim adds a head-up display, a feature we recommended after our First Drive because the 11.9-inch infotainment screen has been moved to a spot that was just out of our natural sightline when driving. The trim also gets Mercedes' Digital Light system, augmented video for the navigation system, heat- and noise-insulating glass, and Burmester 3D surround sound audio.

The other options we have been told about are the $1,950 Driver Assistance Package with nine convenience and safety features, and the $200 Night Package that gets high-gloss black accents around the exterior and 19-inch AMG twin five-spoke wheels. Upping the wheel size to 20 inches adds $750 to the cosmetic package price. Mercedes said it has bundled commonly bought features and carved out others; the Night Package appears to be one of the changed items. Right now, the 2023 GLC 300 Coupe only offers the Night Package as part of the AMG Line for $3,100, which includes 20-inch rims. If the 2024 AMG Line still comes with 20-inch wheels as it does for 2023, adding the Night Package will cost $3,050 ($2,850 + $200).

Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, output measured at 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque running through a nine-speed automatic to all four wheels.