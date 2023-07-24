2024 Subaru BRZ tS unveiled with Brembo brakes, STI suspension

Previewed as a sharper and more focused trim level, the 2024 Subaru BRZ tS made its debut at the 2023 Subiefest California festival. While the Japanese brand hasn't said much about the new coupe yet, enthusiasts who attended the gathering have detailed the changes made.

First, the official information. Subaru's website lists the BRZ tS under the "future vehicles" tab. It shows the same preview image that the brand published a few days before the car's unveiling and gives some of the standout features. The lists includes an STI-tuned suspension system, Brembo brakes on both axles, and new 18-inch wheels. Trim-specific accents inside and out add a finishing touch to the design.

Posting on Reddit, user PlatinumElement shared three photos of the BRZ tS taken at Subiefest that show a handful of minor visual updates, such as a gold finish on the brake calipers and an additional emblem on the trunk lid. None of this is official yet, but it looks like the second-generation tS gets a far more subtle design than its predecessor, which notably received updates like a redesigned diffuser and a huge wing.

The user added that Subaru's EyeSight suite of electronic driving aids will come standard on the tS. We're guessing that the coupe will at least be offered with a manual transmission, so it will be interesting to see if the stickshift-compatible version of EyeSight ends up here.

It doesn't sound like Subaru made mechanical modifications to the tS. If that's accurate, power comes from a 2.4-liter flat-four engine rated at 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. This is the same engine that powers the regular second-generation BRZ and its twin, the Toyota GR86. Rear-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual transmission come standard, and a six-speed automatic is offered at an extra cost.

Subaru dealers across the nation will begin receiving the BRZ tS in the winter of 2024. Full details will be released in the coming months, but one key detail shared on Reddit is that the coupe will be marketed as a regular-production. Its predecessor was limited to 500 units here.

