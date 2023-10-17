Green

Lucid posts 4% rise in quarterly deliveries as price cut helps demand

But its production rate falls

Oct 17th 2023 at 11:02AM
Lucid Air Pure 01
  • Lucid Air Pure 01
  • Lucid Air Pure 01
  • Lucid Air Pure 07
  • Lucid Air Pure 09
  • Lucid Air Pure 08
  • Lucid Air Pure 04
  • Lucid Air Pure 17
  • Lucid Air Pure 19
  • Lucid Air Pure 03
  • Lucid Air Pure 05
  • Lucid Air Pure 06
  • Lucid Air Pure 10
  • Lucid Air Pure 11
  • Lucid Air Pure 12
  • Lucid Air Pure 13
  • Lucid Air Pure 14
  • Lucid Air Pure 02
  • Lucid Air Pure 16
  • Lucid Air Pure 18
  • Lucid Air Pure 15
  • Lucid Air Pure 41
  • Lucid Air Pure 21
  • Lucid Air Pure 22
  • Lucid Air Pure 23
  • Lucid Air Pure 24
  • Lucid Air Pure 25
  • Lucid Air Pure 26
  • Lucid Air Pure 27
  • Lucid Air Pure 28
  • Lucid Air Pure 29
  • Lucid Air Pure 30
  • Lucid Air Pure 31
  • Lucid Air Pure 32
  • Lucid Air Pure 33
  • Lucid Air Pure 34
  • Lucid Air Pure 35
  • Lucid Air Pure 36
  • Lucid Air Pure 37
  • Lucid Air Pure 38
  • Lucid Air Pure 39
  • Lucid Air Pure 40

Lucid Group posted a near-4% sequential increase in deliveries for the third quarter after the electric-vehicle maker offered a promotional price to aid demand for its Air luxury sedan. 

The carmaker produced 1,550 vehicles and delivered 1,457 units in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with the 2,173 vehicles it made and 1,404 delivered in the three months to June. 

Lucid, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, slashed prices of its Air luxury sedans by as much as $12,400 as part of a special offer in August. 

Higher interest rates have caused a broader slowdown in electric-vehicle demand. 

Meanwhile, German luxury carmakers continue to see a rapid increase in their EV sales, with BMW and Mercedes more than tripling their third-quarter sales, according to a report from industry research firm Cox Automotive. 

Lucid, which went public through a SPAC deal in July 2021, said on Tuesday more than 700 additional vehicles were in transit to its new plant in Saudi Arabia for final assembly. 

The company had said in August it was on track to produce 10,000 vehicles this year, and would need to make about 4,000 cars in the fourth quarter to meet its target. 

The company also said it had enough cash to start producing its much-awaited sport utility vehicles next year and into 2025. 

Lucid will report its third quarter results on Nov. 7 after markets close. 

 

Featured GalleryLucid Air Pure

Share This Photo X