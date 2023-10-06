Alfa Romeo's limited Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions start at $86,470 this fall

Alfa Romeo, which is generally fairly conservative about offering upscale “special” editions of its mainstream cars, is giving its customers in North America an exclusive opportunity to order a limited-edition 2024 Giulia or Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition.

Limited to 130 units combined (!), the Carbon models are essentially a bit of decoration: on the exterior, there’s a carbon fiber V scudetto grille, mirror caps, gold calipers and black badging. Interior enhancements include sporty interior design touches, such as exclusive red leather sport seats and carbon fiber interior trim.

Paint color options are Vulcano Black, Alfa Red or Rosso Etna. Engine specs are borrowed from the recently updated standard models, featuring a turbocharged 2.9-liter six-cylinder engine with 505 horsepower, routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard adaptive suspension. This suspension technology is designed to read the road and quickly adjust shock valving to deliver greater handling characteristics at speed while maintaining a comfortable ride.

The models will begin arriving in Alfa Romeo dealerships this quarter with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $86,470 for Giulia sedan and $93,870 for Stelvio SUV, including a destination fee of $1,595.

“We’re excited to offer our North American consumers further customization with the new Alfa Romeo Carbon Edition, which enhances our sporty-Italian style with a unique and head-turning appearance on top of an unrivaled driving experience,” said Larry Dominique, head of Alfa Romeo, North America. “This limited edition elevates the passion of Alfa Romeo with a beautifully crafted design combined with the unsurpassed performance from our legendary Quadrifoglio models.”

