2024 Genesis GV60 introduces Standard RWD trim with a lower price

Last month, some early intel and a wonky web page leaked tentative specs for the 2024 Genesis GV60. The changes were the usual, a little good, a little less good; one GV60 trim benefited from smaller wheels to earn a longer range estimate, both GV60 trims got slightly higher prices. After our post ran, Genesis got in touch to let us know that "[The] changes detailed in this story present an incomplete picture of the 2024 GV60, and more details on that model will be released soon." The details are here, the rest of the picture being a new entry-level rear-wheel-drive trim that extends range and lowers the price.

The new, third trim is the GV60 Standard RWD. Battery capacity has been shaved to 77 kWh instead of the 77.4-kWh pack in the Advanced and Performance all-wheel-drive trims above. Motor count gets halved to one, a single unit on the rear axle that makes 255 horsepower. And standard wheel size has been taken down an inch compared to the Advanced AWD, to 19 inches. Estimated range for the rear-driver stands at 294 miles, which is 46 miles more than the GV60 Advanced AWD on 20-inch wheels. Note, though, that part of the early intel from September was that the Advanced trim would offer a 19-inch wheel as an option, extending range from 248 miles to 264 miles. The EPA's fuel economy site shows a 19-inch wheel option for the GV60 Advanced AWD, but the option isn't available on the Genesis consumer website configurator at the time of writing.

As for price, the new base model starts at $52,000. Add a destination charge that's gone up $70, from $1,125 to $1,195, and that's $53,195 before options — roughly $8,600 less than the next-most-expensive model, the Advanced. The Standard RWD still comes with plenty of shiny features such as the dual 12.3-inch screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment, four-way power front seats with heating, adjustable ambient lighting, acoustic laminated front windows, a Wi-Fi hotspot, fingerprint authentication, a heat pump and battery heater, and a bundle of convenience and safety features. It goes without frills like Surround View Monitor, Remote Smart Parking Assist, dual-zone climate control, and leather seating.

The GV60 is assembled in Korea and not eligible for a federal EV tax credit.

All GV60s get more standard equipment in 2024. In the safety column, more airbags take the airbag total to 10, there's a seatbelt pretensioner, a load limiter, and a rear seatbelt reminder. In the convenience column, all trims get a Wi-Fi hotspot, Highway Driving Assist II — a combination of adaptive cruise control and lane centering, and Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist.

The rest of the 2024 GV60 picture is almost as laid out in September. The automaker raised prices on the carryover trims, the base price for the GV60 Advanced rising to $60,550, a $1,260 increase over the 2023 base price. After destination, it costs $61,745 before options and the rest. Unlike we wrote before, the Advanced still sits on 20-inch wheels at this price, so a 19-inch wheel option could adjust the MSRP if and when that wheel option appears. In this variant, a 77.4-kWh battery powers a dual-motor powertrain with a combined 314 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque.

The GV60 Performance price goes up by the same $1,330, to $70,745 after destination. It uses the same 77.4-kWh battery but gets more powerful motors producing a combined output of 429 hp and 516 lb-ft., or 483 hp in Boost Mode. The Performance trim only offers 21-inch wheels, its estimated range holding steady at 235 miles.