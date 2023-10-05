Jersey man blares Guns 'n Roses while crashing into police station

There have been plenty of crazy videos of people crashing into buildings, but many times, it’s a confused elderly driver or a person having a medical emergency. Very few of the incidents seem to be intentional, as it’s generally quite risky for everyone involved. A New Jersey man recently threw caution to the wind and went full-send, driving his SUV into the Independence Township Police Department’s office and then celebrating the act in front of the shocked officers.

Police station video shows Hargreaves smashing his Toyota into the squad room, sunroof open, and Guns ‘n Roses blaring. Disregarding the severity of what just happened, Hargreaves gets out with hands up, not just to avoid getting shot but to celebrate. He can be seen holding the “number one” sign with both hands as he’s walked off-camera.

The county prosecutor was unimpressed, saying, “The entire vehicle came to a final resting place in the squad room. The defendant exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as officers apprehended him on the scene as his car stereo blared the song ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’ After a moment of shock, officers grab Hargreaves and pat him down before handcuffing and taking him into custody.

As you might imagine, this level of damage rendered the police station unusable until it could be repaired. “The front entrance sustained heavy damage and will be closed until further notice. We ask that you call for any routine business that you may have with our office,” the department posted on Facebook. Another official said the room where the crash occurred was a common gathering location for the squad, so it’s lucky there were no meetings in progress at the time.

Hargreaves had already crashed into a local homeowner’s garage in an attempt to intimidate them. Unsurprisingly, he faces several charges, including criminal mischief, battery, harassment, and terrorism. No one was hurt in the crash, but Hargreaves faces life in prison if convicted – welcome to the jungle, indeed.