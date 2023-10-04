One Tesla Cybertruck will be auctioned at Petersen Museum Gala

An early Tesla Cybertruck is one of the key items up for grabs at the Petersen Automotive Museum Gala this Saturday, Oct. 7, in Los Angeles.

“Be one of the first to own a Tesla Cybertruck!” reads an email about the gala auction preview. “This is for low-VIN Cybertruck. The Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection.” A VIN is a vehicle identification number, so this truck will be one of the first ones made.

Limited tickets for the gala, which is held at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, are still available and start at $1,750. The Cybertruck auction will begin online and close in person, according to a spokesperson for the museum. The Petersen currently has an exhibit about Tesla that is open through April of next year.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen famously unveiled the Cybertruck in November 2019. The angular, Blade Runner-inspired vehicle has been spotted in Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area, but Tesla has yet to announce pricing, specs or when the official “handover” event to early customers will be.

Comedian Jay Leno, a car aficionado who recently dedicated an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage to Tesla’s Semi Truck, is the host of this year’s Petersen gala.

Tesla currently makes the Model S, X, 3 and Y, and anticipation for the Cybertruck is high. Volume production is still a ways off. Tesla is donating the early Cybertruck to the Petersen; proceeds from the auction benefit the museum’s programs.

“I do want to emphasize that the Cybertruck has a lot of new technology in it, like a lot. It doesn’t look like any other vehicle because it is not like any other vehicle,” said Musk on Tesla’s earnings call in July, as he warned about the challenges of ramping up production of a new vehicle. “Always very difficult to predict the ramp initially, but I think we’re making them in high volume next year and we will be delivering the car this year.”