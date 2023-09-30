2024 Toyota Highlander drops base L trim, entry price jumps $2,500

The 2024 Toyota Highlander becomes the 10th model in Toyota's range to offer a Nightshade Edition, the blackout package being made available on the LE and XLE trims of the Highlander Hybrid. It replaces the Bronze Edition as the special cosmetic package. The SUV is also one of many models among several automakers' ranges to drop its base trim. The entry-level Highlander L, exclusive to the non-electrified lineup, is retired. The bidding for 2024 starts with the Highlander LE at $39,120 plus the $1,395 destination charge, for a total of $40,515. The LE is up by $100 on its own, and the lack of a trim below means the cost of entry has risen $2,500 compared to 2023. Pricing for the gas-only and hybrid lineups after destination, and their changes from last year, are:

Highlander

LE: $39,120 ($100)

$39,120 ($100) XLE: $42,270 ($250)

$42,270 ($250) XSE: $43,865 ($250)

$43,865 ($250) Limited: $46,375 ($100)

$46,375 ($100) Platinum: $49,575 ($100)

Highlander Hybrid

LE: $40,720 ($100)

$40,720 ($100) LE Nightshade: $41,720

$41,720 XLE: $43,870 ($250)

$43,870 ($250) XLE Nightshade: $44,870

$44,870 Limited: $47,975 ($100)

$47,975 ($100) Platinum: $51,175 ($100)

Both LE and XLE Nightshade Editions put on the usual assortment of black accessories: grille, mirror caps, door handles, shark fin antenna, rear spoiler, rear badging, and black, five-spoke, 18-inch wheels. The XLE one-ups the LE outside with the addition of black roof rails as standard equipment. Inside, the LE Nightshade fits black fabric seats, the XLE gets black SofTex-trimmed seats with fabric inserts and silver stitching. Nightshade models can be specced in the exterior colors Cement, Midnight Black Metallic, Ruby Flare Pearl, and Wind Chill Pearl. No mention of the two-tone color choices Toyota's offered to buyers of the Corolla Hybrid Nightshade or the RAV4 Woodland Edition.

Besides all that, rearranged equipment spec sees the XLE and XSE adopt a standard hands-free power liftgate, a perk formerly reserved for the Limited and Platinum trims.

Powertrains don't change, those being either a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 265 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, or a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with the help of two electric motors to produce a combined 243 horsepower. The hybrid powertrain is down on horses, but gets much better gas mileage, returning an EPA-rated 36 miles per gallon combined to the gas-only Highlander's 25 mpg combined. On the other hand, the 2.4-liter is rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds, the Hybrid only manages 3,500 pounds.