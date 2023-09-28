Ineos is one of the world’s largest chemical companies, but its business empire isn’t limited to the lab. In 2017, company founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe formed Ineos Automotive with the intention of building a dedicated off-road SUV with classic Land Rover DNA at its core. We’ve been waiting for the Grenadier for years, but Ineos recently announced that the wait is almost over, as the SUV has entered production ahead of its scheduled November delivery date.

Ineos said it has received more than 7,000 orders for the Grenadier in the U.S., more than any other market. The British company established its North American headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and announced its U.S. dealer and service network:

Impressively, Ineos is selling the Grenadier in more than 40 global markets and has already begun deliveries in half of them.

The company plans to release a Grenadier EV in the future, but the initial release will be gas-only, borrowing its powertrains from BMW. Global markets get a choice between a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six and a turbocharged 3.0-liter gas engine, but the gas mill is the only choice for buyers in North America. Pricing for the SUV starts at $71,500 and climbs to $79,190 before options, taxes, and destination.

Though it has the look of a classic Land Rover Defender, the Grenadier sports modern, rugged engineering and can be upgraded with dozens of packages and standalone options. Buyers can beef up their SUV with options like an $850 raised air intake and the $2,250 front/rear locking differential package.

Ineos also offers a range of towing, technology, and safety options for the Grenadier that can quickly push its price much deeper into premium SUV territory. Inside, BMW’s influence shines through with easily identifiable iDrive controls. The Grenadier’s premium price tag buys an interesting cabin with a design that splits the difference between luxury, utility, and classic style.