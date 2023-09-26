2024 Toyota GR Corolla gets a new mid-range Premium trim

The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla hits the market with some small yet important changes for the model's second year on sale. With the 200 units of the racy, flagship Morizo trim sent out into the world, product planners created a new Premium trim to slot between the entry-level Core and now-top-tier Circuit Edition trims. The GR Corolla Premium nabs goodies from the Performance Package like brake cooling ducts, red brake calipers, Torsen limited-slip differentials front and rear, parking sensors in front and back, and suede-trimmed seats bearing the GR logo. Other standard amenities include heated front seats and steering wheel, a wireless phone charger, and JBL audio. This trim can be had in an exclusive Heavy Metal exterior color for $425 as well as Ice Cap, which is no charge, and Supersonic Red that's also $425.

The Circuit Edition makes a cosmetic change to look its new part in the lineup, adopting black rocker panel garnish that runs to the embossed GR Four logo.

There are no changes to the turbocharged 1.65-liter three-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. However, other revisions under the hood added more mounting bolts to items like the steering gear and rear suspension, resulting in more structural stiffness. Next to the engine bay, new aluminum sheeting behind the bumpers reworks wind flow over the wheels.

Pricing for the new lineup including the $1,095 destination charge, and the differences from 2023, are:

Core: $37,195 ($200)

$37,195 ($200) Premium: $41,015 (New)

$41,015 (New) Circuit Edition: $45,835 ($1,840)

Part of the healthy bump for the Circuit Edition comes from the new forged aluminum BBS wheels it picks up from the bygone Morizo Edition. This trim offers a Blue Flame paint option that comes with matching blue stitching inside, or Ice Cap white.

Every GR Corolla comes with Toyota Safety Sense standard, the driver assistance suite coming with tech like adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, and automatic high beams. Every purchase also comes with a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association and a free one-day high-performance driving experience.

Later this year, Toyota says it plans to launch more Gazoo Racing performance parts for the GR Corolla, including performance shocks and lowering springs.

