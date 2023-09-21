David Brown's Mini eMastered puts an electric spin on a British icon

England-based David Brown Automotive specializes in giving classic Mini models the resto-mod treatment; it's to the British icon what Singer is to Porsche. The firm has primarily worked on gasoline-powered cars, but it's branching out into electric vehicles with the Mini eMastered.

Starting with a classic Mini shell, David Brown Automotive rips out the four-cylinder engine and the transmission it sits over — this clever layout is part of how Sir Alec Issigonis packaged four seats and a trunk in just 120 inches — and replaces it with an electric motor. The motor draws electricity from an 18.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack to zap the front wheels with about 97 horsepower and 129 pound-feet of torque.

Like most modern electric cars, the Mini eMastered features a regenerative braking system that converts kinetic energy into electricity that gets sent back to the battery pack. David Brown quotes an 8.5-second zero-to-60-mph time and a top speed that's electronically limited to 92 mph. Driving range checks in at up to 110 miles, which won't earn the coveted "long-range" label but should be enough considering the eMastered was envisioned primarily as a city car, and charging the battery pack takes about three hours. The little EV weighs 1,410 pounds; using a small battery helps keeps that figure in check. For context, the original Mini released in 1959 weighed approximately 1,279 pounds.

The model shown in David Brown's pictures features an updated exterior design characterized by beige paint with a contrasting brown roof, an aftermarket grille, LED headlights, and new-look rear lights. Inside, it's 100% modern: the brand adds a touchscreen-based infotainment system, air conditioning, and a surround-sound system made up of four speakers, which underlines just how small these cars. However, the sky is the limit when it comes to customization options. Well, realistically, your wallet is the limit: anything is possible if you can pay for it.

On sale now, the David Brown Automotive Mini eMastered starts at £125,000 excluding taxes and shipping, which represents approximately $155,000 at the current conversion rate. In comparison, the gasoline-powered Mini Remastered carries a base price of under $100,000.

