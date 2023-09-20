6 thoughts about the 2024 BMW XM

Brash styling, heavy weight, huge price tag and power specs that seem to exist to bluntly pound that weight into submission; the 2024 BMW XM seemed like a vehicle I'd despise on paper. And after my very first impression with the relatively stiff ride and large size, I began feeling grouchy. But the longer I drove it, the more I discovered some excellent aspects of it that turned my mood around. It quickly showed that it was more than just a powerful engine, with a remarkable chassis and some well-implemented hybrid features. I even found myself appreciating the surprising design.

Note, these impressions apply to just the standard BMW XM. It has a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 and an electric motor making a combined 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through a snappy and smooth eight-speed automatic transmission.

There's actually an even more serious XM Label Red model that brings output up to 738 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque thanks to a more powerful V8 and slightly more electric power. It drops the 0-60 mph time from 4.1 seconds to 3.7, and increases the available top speed from 168 mph to 175. That's great for bragging rights, though we're not sure the driving experience would be different enough to merit the extra $26,000 it demands.

With that, let's get onto our driving impressions.

Amazing interior

For all the adventurous paths taken by BMW in exterior design over the years, it has stubbornly refused to mess with its interior design. Which is why I'm so grateful that the XM (along with the iX and i7) goes a little gonzo. The leather colors available range from typical black to much more unique weathered brown and even a dark teal green, and large sections of the dash are covered in it. The roof, while lacking a glass panel, gets a wild, geometric liner that's edge lit with LEDs. While adding a dash of color, the light casts shadows that add nifty contrast. And then the rear seat is designed so that it looks as though it wraps into the doors. It gives a lounge-like vibe that you won't find in anything else in this segment.

Amazing power

Of course, one of the primary attractions of the XM is its sheer thrust. With 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, the XM is unsurprisingly quick. Admittedly, the 4.1-second estimated run to 60 mph isn't earth-shattering, but it feels more impressive than it is because of the power delivery. The 194-horsepower electric motor helps fill in the bottom end of the power band, providing instant response and smooth delivery until the twin-turbo V8 is fully spooled up. It means that you're neither waiting for power at the bottom like you might with some gas powertrains, nor are you running out of top end as with electric vehicles. It simply has loads of power everywhere and all the time, with superb control.