2024 Dodge Durango gets small changes, as SRT Hellcat continues

Last month, we took the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for what we called "one last thrill ride." Seems there are a few thrills left in the old girl yet, Dodge announcing the Hellcat-powered model will return for the coming model year at the same time the automaker detailed updates for the 2024 Durango. There's not much happening for next year, perhaps influenced by the mystery of how long the Durango itself has to live; there's been all kinds of speculation about the Durango retiring, or perhaps just the name retiring, or perhaps the Durango becoming a larger SUV and a newly named product taking the current Durango's place.

To the revisions, though. The Citadel trim will be eligible for the Tow N Go Package that's been limited to the R/T trim until now. This combines the hauling bits of the Trailer Tow Group with luxury and performance bits like headlight leveling, an adaptive suspension, SRT performance exhaust, four drive modes, active noise canceling, 20-inch wheels in Pirelli Scorpion Zero tires, Brembo brakes, and a 145-mph top speed. For the 2023 model year, the package costs $5,990. The option increases towing capacity for the four-wheel drive Citadel from 7,400 pounds to 8,700 pounds.

The automaker's also making blind spot monitoring standard equipment across the lineup, and adding Blind Spot Monitoring with Trailer Detect to the Trailer Tow Group.

Dodge didn't reveal 2024 Durango pricing with the equipment changes. Based on prices shared with car-shopping sites, it appears there are only minor increases on the way. Anticipated MSRPs for the 2024 Durango after the current $1,595 destination charge, and their changes from 2023, are:

SXT: $40,420 ($280)

$40,420 ($280) GT: $42,920 ($280)

$42,920 ($280) R/T: $53,520 ($280)

$53,520 ($280) Citadel: $54,420 ($380)

SRT 392: $73,195 ($480)

SRT Hellcat: $94,095 ($490)

$94,095 ($490) SRT Hellcat Plus: $101,690 ($490)

SRT Hellcat Premium: $106,895 ($490)

We listed the three Hellcat trims because Mopar Insiders says the base Durango SRT Hellcat won't make the transition to 2024, but the Plus and Premium will. Research sites show pricing for the entry-level trim, so we'll have to see what happens. If Dodge wields the same base-model pruning shears other automakers have been flexing, the Durango SRT Hellcat will start above six figures. Whenever Dodge does announce pricing, we shouldn't be surprised to hear that the Durango, like the Ram 1500 TRX pickup, will be shut down for good at the end of this year and sent off with some kind of special edition.