The ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner is a versatile and indispensable tool for car owners and enthusiasts. At an incredibly discounted price of $12.37 from its original $49.99, this deal is a steal for anyone looking to have greater control over their vehicle's diagnostics and maintenance.

$12.37 at Amazon

Key Features

Comprehensive diagnostics: Quickly determines the cause of the check engine light and reads and clears diagnostic trouble codes, providing insights into your vehicle's health and issues.

Sturdy and compact: Built with a durable design featuring a 2.5-foot cable made of thick, flexible insulation, ensuring it withstands the demands of automotive use. Compact dimensions and lightweight construction make it easy to transport and store.

Accurate and fast results: Delivers highly accurate and rapid results, providing real-time information about your car's performance and any potential problems.

Wide compatibility: Supports all OBDII protocols including KWP2000, J1850 VPW, ISO9141, J1850 PWM, and CAN, making it compatible with various vehicle models from 1996 US-based, 2000 EU-based, and Asian cars to newer OBD2 and CAN vehicles.

User-friendly design: Features clear buttons and a large screen for easy navigation and interpretation of results. Offers convenience by drawing power directly from the OBDII Data Link Connector without the need for batteries or chargers.

The ANCEL AD310 is designed to empower users with insights into their car's health and performance. With its ability to swiftly identify the cause of the dreaded check engine light, read and clear diagnostic trouble codes, view live data and hard memory data, this scanner is a valuable asset that helps users avoid unnecessary trips to the mechanic.

One of the standout features of the AD310 is its sturdiness and compact design. Equipped with a thick and flexible insulation cable, the device is built to withstand the rigors of car repairs without fear of damage. Its sleek construction weighs just 12 ounces and measures 8.9 x 6.9 x 1.4 inches, ensuring easy portability and storage. The device's clear buttons and large screen make navigating and interpreting results hassle-free.

Accuracy, speed, and ease of use are where the AD310 truly shines. It delivers rapid and highly accurate results, allowing users to quickly understand their car's condition and troubleshoot issues. Its direct power supply from the OBDII Data Link Connector eliminates the need for batteries or chargers, making it convenient for immediate use.