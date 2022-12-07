Alfa Romeo Tonale is the last new gas-powered Alfa for U.S.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Vincent Noirbent, vice president of marketing and product for Alfa Romeo North America, talked about Alfa's electrification plans for the U.S. He confirmed the brand's plans to go to only electric introductions for 2025 and beyond. And he also revealed that the plug-in hybrid Tonale is the last new gas-powered model for America.

We take that to mean the last new mainline model, since Zagato teased a special Giulia coupe that might be available to America that's slated to come out in 2023. That's undoubtedly going to be a very limited-production vehicle and could be regarded as just another version of the existing Giulia. But that aside, the Tonale is the last new internal combustion Alfa for the U.S. And that also makes it the last major model introduction until the first of the EVs is introduced for 2025.

Apparently there's a smaller internal-combustion Alfa coming for Europe between now and 2025. But Noirbent said that it wouldn't be a good fit for the U.S. Apparently it will be a smaller model than the Tonale, and we would be inclined to agree with Alfa's decision. Vehicles the size of Tonale are about as small as any of the major premium car companies go in this country.

Following the introduction of the 2025 Alfa EV, the brand will have additional models released every year through 2030. So Alfa's electric lineup will grow impressively quickly. The brand will still have a few gas-powered models overlapping, though, as existing vehicles won't be discontinued immediately. So Tonale, and likely Giulia and Stelvio, will stick around for a few years during the transition.

Related video: