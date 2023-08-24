Ford introduces new limited 2024 F-150 Lightning Platinum Black

Ford is set to offer its first matte black wrap on a production truck next year with the introduction of the 2024 F-150 Lightning Black — a blackout package that includes the wrap itself along with darkened trim and some interior highlights (lowlights?) made to match. The new package will scrape the six-figure price barrier, and only 2,000 will be built for the 2024 model year.

As the name implies, the package is based on the existing Platinum model, which means it comes standard with Ford's extended-range battery and an estimated range of 300 miles. In addition to the matte finish, the package includes 22-inch matte black wheels with matching lug nuts, black Ford badges, blacked out running boards and tonneau cover, a smoked light bar and a reflective black-on-black "Lightning" badge. Ford says the truck's Agate Black gloss roof blends in with the windshield glass, further contrasting with the matte black wrap.

Inside, the Platinum Black model ships with black leather seats and "Lightning" interior glass roof decals. There are also aluminum plates in the frunk and on the driver door jamb with limited-edition numbering. The 2023 F-150 Lightning Platinum starts at $93,990 after destination; given the volatility of current vehicle pricing, that could very well change before the 2024 model year.

For now, Ford says the Black edition will cost $99,990 — a somewhat hefty $6,000 premium for an appearance package. But looks are about more than just vanity; sometimes you can't put a price on aesthetics.

