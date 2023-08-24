Ferrari 812 Competizione Tailor Made one-off revealed

There’s one more reveal at Monterey Car Week that went a little under the radar, and it’s this one-off Ferrari 812 Competizione made by Ferrari’s Tailor Made division and commissioned by Ferrari North America.

The one-off Competizione was shown at a private event last week, but now we have photos and information about the build. Ferrari says the idea behind this 812 was to imagine the car as one of the yellow cards that Ferrari designers use to initially sketch out design ideas and insights onto paper. With this being the case, Ferrari finished the car in matte Giallo Trastrato (matte yellow) and then used matte Nero DS Sketch for the “sketches” throughout the paint. It’s made to look like someone just started drawing (beautiful) drawings in ink all over a yellow car. You’ll notice depictions of the carbon fiber blade from the front hood, the louvers, the vortex generators and lots more throughout the body. Of course, doing this in paint is a painstaking and lengthy process. Ferrari says that developing the techniques to create the patterns and drawings took over a year of collaboration between the Tailor Made team and Ferrari’s Styling Center.

The same idea of drawings is copied inside this 812 Competizione, but it’s done via embroidered design sketches. Ferrari says this sort of technique is new for its designers, as custom motifs are typically done in leather. You'll notice the embroidery done all over the yellow seats. Plus, a side profile drawing of the car is uniquely embedded into the door sills.

If you want this one-off 812, Ferrari says that it’s being auctioned off at the Ferrari Gala being held in New York City on Oct. 17 this year. All of the proceeds will be donated to charity, so expect it to go for an especially high price.

Related video: