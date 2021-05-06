Ferrari Competizione A has a Targa top and revs to 9,500 rpm

Remember the limited edition Ferrari 812 variant that Ferrari revealed a couple weeks ago? Back then, it didn’t have a name. Ferrari solved that problem today. We now know the mystery 812 will be named the 812 Competizione. Not only that, but Ferrari surprised us by debuting a Targa top version of it named the 812 Competizione A.

Aside from the missing roof, the Competizione A is fundamentally the same car as the Competizione. Losing the roof is more impactful in this particular circumstance than others, though, on account of Ferrari designing such a distinctive and aero-focused roof for the standard Competizione. The coupe uses a massive aluminum cover where you’d expect the rear window to be, and it’s littered with vortex generators to create additional downforce.

This design wasn’t possible with the Competizione A, but Ferrari says it found a solution. The A compensates with a new bridge element between the flying buttresses that is designed to direct air toward the rear spoiler. This design is “essentially restoring the downforce to the same level as the 812 Competizione,” Ferrari claims. In addition to directing air, the bridge is also designed to reduce drag.

The all-important Ferrari V12 carries over from the regular Competizione to the A. The 6.5-liter V12 is making a whopping 818 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque in this latest version of the engine. It revs all the way to 9,500 rpm. The 0-62 mph time is quoted at 2.85 seconds, and top speed at 211 mph — both of those are for the coupe, because Ferrari hasn’t provided those specs for the Targa top A yet.