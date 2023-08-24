2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB refreshed with new looks, more tech

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB is here, and it’s getting a few small revisions. This little electric SUV from Mercedes launched for the 2022 model year, so it’s great to see Mercedes already updating it.

Visually, the EQB gets a new grille and front bumper design. The grille now comes standard with the Mercedes-EQ family look consisting of the black panel covered in stars. You can choose between either black or chrome stars on the grille, and the new front bumper is meant to better emphasize the width of the front end. Around back, Mercedes has changed up the lights inside the full-width taillight to give it a new appearance. That minor switchup and a pair of new colors – Starling Blue and Cirrus Silver – round out the exterior changes.

On the interior, Mercedes is making its big 10.25-inch touchscreen display running the Zero Layer MBUX software standard equipment. This comes with a number of added features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, additional display mode styles, a smarter voice assistant and the ability to unlock even more features via over-the-air updates. For example, the EQB comes with two “Sound Experiences,” but customers can unlock two more available for purchase via the Mercedes Me store.

On the topic of sound, the EQB adds Dolby Atmos tech to its optional Burmester audio system that generally improves the audio experience to be more true and accurate. Another big tech improvement is the addition of “Plug & Charge” capability that allows you to simply plug in and begin charging without needing to swipe a card or activate a charger via an app on certain chargers. A new range monitoring function will allow you to see specifically what system is using the battery, then it allows you to reduce the usage of said system, potentially increasing range. And lastly, Mercedes says it’s improved the driver assistance systems via a new mono multi-purpose camera and new backup camera.

What hasn’t been touched are the powertrain setups. You’ll still be able to choose between the front-drive EQB 250+ and two all-wheel-drive options, the EQB 300 4Matic and the even more powerful EQB 350 4Matic. The maximum DC fast charging speed is still 100 kW, and while EPA range ratings aren’t out yet, we expect them to be similar to (or the same as) the current car’s 250-mile maximum for the 250+ trim. And in case you were wondering about the optional third row to turn the EQB into a seven-seater, that’s still available, too.

Mercedes says the updated 2024 EQB will hit dealerships in the first half of 2024.

