Bentley reveals One-of-One Continental GT Speed at The Quail

Monterey Car Week is the place and time to debut super-rare, exclusive vehicles, and the Bentley Continental One-of-One GT Speed is precisely that.

This single Continental GT Speed was made to celebrate 20 years of the Continental GT, which started production in 2003. The very first one off the line (pictured alongside the new car here) was painted in Cypress Green paint, had Saddle leather upholstery and Burr Walnut wood trim. So of course, this 2023 GT Speed is finished in Cypress Green paint, features Saddle leather upholstery and Burr Walnut trim. However, Bentley enhanced the new one to make it appear even more special. The Saddle leather is broken up with “Special Green” accent hides, and contrast stitching is done in the same green throughout. Plus, there is both glossy and open-pore wood trim instead of the single type to jazz things up further.

To call this out as an especially unique Continental GT Speed, it also gets sill plates that read “20 years of the Continental GT by Bentley Mulliner.” You’ll also see outlines of the 2003 and 2023 Continental GTs on the center console, dash trim and outer door sill. And lastly, “One of One by Bentley Mulliner” is etched into the cupholder cover alongside a wheel.

As you’d expect, this particular car has pretty much every package and option one can spec for the Continental GT Speed. And because it’s the Speed, it has the W12 engine and all the other performance goodies that go along with it. Bentley says the car was handed over to its owner at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

