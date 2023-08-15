Keep your car clean with this portable vacuum, now under $12

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re anything like me, your car gets dirty easily. This Auto Joe portable car vacuum is an insane deal for maintaining the cleanliness of your car's interior effortlessly. Whether it's tackling rugs, car seats, dashboards, or trunks, this versatile vacuum is up to the task, leaving your car looking fresh and spotless. And right now it is cheaper than it has ever been, at under $12.

$11.56 At Amazon

Key Features:

Comprehensive Auto Accessory Kit: Includes a 6-piece auto accessory kit, featuring an extension hose, crevice nozzle, and brush attachment for thorough cleaning of tight spaces and upholstery.

Powerful Suction: Equipped with a robust 90-Watt motor, offering impressive suction power to effectively lift dirt and debris from various surfaces within your car.

Easy Car Connection: Plugs directly into your car's auxiliary outlet with a 12-Volt D/C cable, ensuring a convenient power source for quick cleanups on-the-go.

Compact and Lightweight: Weighing only 1.6 lbs, the vacuum is designed to be lightweight and easy to handle, reducing strain during extended cleaning sessions.

Convenient Storage: Comes with a storage case that neatly stores the vacuum and its accessories in your car's trunk, ensuring they're always within reach for spontaneous cleaning needs.

Longevity and Maintenance: Includes a replacement filter and a filter cleaning brush to maintain the vacuum's performance over time, ensuring consistent and efficient cleaning results.

One standout feature of this Auto Joe vacuum is its 6-piece accessory kit, ensuring that no corner of your vehicle remains untouched. The kit includes an extension hose and crevice nozzle, enabling you to delve into those tight, hard-to-reach spaces under the seats and within the center console. Additionally, a brush attachment is included, designed to effectively extract stubborn dirt from rugs and upholstery. This thoughtful assortment of accessories equips you with the tools needed to achieve a thorough clean, transforming even the most challenging cleaning tasks into a breeze.

Powered by a robust 90-watt motor, the Auto Joe vacuum boasts impressive suction capabilities that effortlessly lift dirt and debris from various surfaces. The convenience factor is taken up a notch with the 12-Volt D/C cable that directly plugs into your car's auxiliary outlet, ensuring you're always ready for a quick cleanup session. Weighing a mere 1.6 lbs, this vacuum is designed to be lightweight and easy to maneuver, reducing strain during use.

The package is complete with a storage case, providing a compact and organized way to keep the Auto Joe vacuum and its accessories in your car's trunk. This ensures that your cleaning partner is at arm's reach whenever you need it, making it a true on-the-go solution. Additionally, the inclusion of a replacement filter and a filter cleaning brush enhances the vacuum's longevity, allowing you to maintain its performance over time.

With a price tag of under $12, this vacuum cleaner presents an exceptional deal for automotive enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike. With its powerful motor, versatile accessory kit, and convenient storage options, it transforms the chore of car cleaning into a hassle-free and efficient task. Whether you're tackling crumbs, dust, or stubborn dirt, this vacuum has you covered, making it an indispensable companion for maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of your vehicle's interior.