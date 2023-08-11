Land Cruiser, electric off-roaders and more Toyota hybrids | Autoblog Podcast #793

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer for a jam-packed news discussion that starts with an inside look at last week's Toyota Land Cruiser reveal in Salt Lake City. The two go on to talk about the possibility of a future electric FJ Cruiser, an electric baby Land Rover Defender, a theoretical Toyota Corolla-based pickup, the death of the Nissan Titan and the chance that Mercedes-AMG could go back to V8s in the C 63 S and future E-Class AMG models. After news, Zac talks about his time with the long-term 2023 Toyota Sienna and Greg chats about the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum. After that, they spend your money.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #793

