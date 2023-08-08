Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster unveiled with 1,817 horsepower of pure poison

Texas-based supercar manufacturer Hennessey has chopped the roof off of the Venom F5 Revolution Coupe. Unveiled in bare carbon fiber, the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster packs an 1,817-horsepower V8 engine, and it's sold out in spite of a base price pegged at $3 million.

While the F5 Revolution Roadster is related to the F5 Roadster, the brand notes that it completely re-engineered the model to prepare it for track use. Like the coupe, it receives a body kit that provides additional downforce thanks to bigger splitters on both ends, dive planes on either side of the front bumper, and a massive wing on the back end. Both models also share a scoop that feeds the engine cooling air.

The carbon fiber roof panel weighs 18 pounds, so the driver can remove it and install it without asking a second person to help. It's secured by four quick-release bolts and a pair of high-strength latches added to ensure it doesn't fly off at triple-digit speeds.

Like the coupe, the Revolution Roadster uses a twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 that sends 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. Mid-mounted, the V8 is visible through a transparent cover that Hennessey notes is about four times stronger than standard glass. Performance details haven't been announced, but combining a massively powerful engine and a relatively light carbon fiber chassis should deliver jaw-dropping acceleration and a stunning top speed.

Hennessey will present the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, which is taking place August 18 as part of Monterey Car Week. Production is limited to 12 units, and every example was spoken for before the model's unveiling.

If you missed your chance to buy one, or if you don't have $3 million and a supercar-sized hole in your (presumably gigantic) garage, Hennessey also offers more affordable models based on existing cars. The seventh-generation Mustang-based H850 gets a supercharged, 850-horsepower 5.0-liter V8. Buyers can even keep the six-speed stick, though a 10-speed automatic transmission is available at an extra cost.