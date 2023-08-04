In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a news-packed discussion that starts with the story of the week: the official return of the Toyota Land Cruiser for 2024. That's not the only big news item to cover since our last installment, however. Seven major automakers have announced a joint venture to create an "open" American EV charging network as an alternative to Tesla's Supercharger network. Also, Mini showed off a new digital dashboard. After news, Byron talks about his time with the sporty 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 and Greg closes the book on the 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid. After that, they spend your money. This week, it's a European sedan showdown with a modern twist.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #792

