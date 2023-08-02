Take a stroll through the Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Museum

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Toyota just revealed the 2024 Land Cruiser, and it did so in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Land Cruiser Heritage Museum. If you haven’t heard of this museum before, we don’t blame you. It only opened here in 2015, and it doesn’t have the large financial backing of a big company … like Toyota.

In fact, this “museum” is actually the personal collection of businessman Greg Miller, who might just be the biggest Land Cruiser enthusiast out there. The collection includes over 100 Land Cruisers from 14 different countries and is constantly growing — another fire truck Land Cruiser was just added before we arrived. Within the confines of the unassuming building, you’ll find virtually every type of Land Cruiser out there. The collection includes 20 series, 40 series, 55 series, 60 series, 70 series, 80 series, 100 series and 200 series examples. Plus, the museum even has some rare Land Cruiser offshoots like the Delta Mini Cruiser, Blizzards, a PX-10 and Mega Cruisers. It even has the first Land Cruiser ever sold in the U.S. on hand.

The collection spans from 1953-2021, though on the day of the reveal, that year range is bumped out to 2024. Even when Toyota moves its display cars out, we’re sure it won’t be long before Miller acquires one or multiple examples of the new-for-2024 Land Cruiser for his collection.

Even when Toyota moves its display cars out, we're sure it won't be long before Miller acquires one or multiple examples of the new-for-2024 Land Cruiser for his collection.

