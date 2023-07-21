2024 Hyundai Kona MSRPs for gas trims rise as much as $2,800

You knew this was coming. Hyundai debuted an almost-all-new Kona earlier this year, everything but the powertrains getting a rethink. With most of the lineup expected in dealerships in the next couple of months, it's time to tell shoppers about pricing — that is, the higher pricing, with MSRPs rising from $1,500 to $2,800 on the trims we have information for. The sums after the $1,335 destination charge, and their changes from the 2023 Kona, are:

SE: $25,435 ($1,960)

SEL: $26,785 ($1,500)

N Line: $31,985 ($2,800)

Limited: $32,985 ($2,700)

These trims are standard front-drivers, with AWD an option on all for another $1,500. Front-wheel-drive models are fitted with a torsion beam suspension, AWD models put independent multilinks in back. Among the competitive set and before considering like-for-like configuration, the Chevrolet Trax starts at $21,495, the Toyota Corolla Cross $24,945, the Kia Seltos at $25,715, the Subaru Crosstrek at $26,290.

We're missing figures for the Kona Electric that isn't due at dealers until the fall, and the Kona N.

2024 Kona powertrains are the carryover 2.0-liter four-cylinder for the SE and SEL making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission. The N Line and Limited get the carryover 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 190 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. For this one, instead of the previous seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, it's now paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic.

What's the additional money buying? A completely new interior that is also more spacious, thanks to the Kona's dimensions growing 5.7 inches in length and an inch in width. Hyundai said the most common customer feedback about the previous Kona was the cozy backseat confines, so that's where interior designers put most of the extra volume. Hyundai even thinned out the front seats and gave the rear bench couch-like curved edges to improve roominess. Cargo room grows as well. In front, Hyundai says Konas with the twin 12.3-inch screens will run next-gen software. The SE can't be had with the digital cluster, the SEL can with a $2,200 Convenience Package that also adds features like a power driver's seat, heated front seats, and wireless charging. The displays are standard on the N Line and Limited.

Other notable tech enhancements include more charge ports in both front and rear, an available Bose 8-speaker audio system, Hyundai’s Digital Key 2 Touch (allows you to use your smartphone as a key), OTA update-capable infotainment, remote smart parking and lots more driver assistance features like Blind-Spot View Monitor and the always excellent Highway Drive Assist.

