2024 Chevrolet Corvette is going to cost more no matter the trim

Official information from Chevrolet, some early order guides, and insider intel from Chevrolet dealer sales rep Rick "Corvette" Conti has begun to fill in details about the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette — all of which has come to us via Corvette Blogger. We'll start with the most important bits we have so far, pricing. According to Conti's info, MSRPs for the Stingray and Z06 variants rise from $1,300 to $2,500 depending on trim. On top of that, the destination charge increases $200 to $1,595. Including the new destination fee, the Stingray 1LT coupe goes up $2,000, the 2LT and 3LT go up $1,800. The Stingray 1LT convertible price climbs by $1,500, the 2LT and 3LT convertible prices climb $2,000. The sums for next year's Stingray are:

1LT Coupe: $67,895

2LT Coupe: $74,995

3LT Coupe: $79,6495

1LT Convertible: $74,895

2LT Convertible: $81,995

3LT Convertible: $86,645

The Stingray gets some new standard equipment including Intellibeam headlights, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

The 2024 Corvette Z06 1LZ coupe is expected to be $2,500 more expensive after destination, the 2LZ and 3LZ are expected to be $2,700 more expensive. Conti says the Z06 1LZ convertible will cost $2,500 more, then 2LZ and 3LZ convertibles should run $2,700 more. The early guides say coming Z06 prices will be:

1LZ Coupe: $109,695

2LZ Coupe: $118,595

3LZ Coupe: $123,245

1LZ Convertible: $116,695

2LZ Convertible: $125,595

3LZ Convertible: $130,245

E-Ray MSRP isn't expected to budge from figures given at launch, but the $200 destination premium will push the dollar count up a tad.

Chevrolet's also announced that Corvette delivery at the National Corvette Museum is going to cost $1,495 instead of the current $995.

The final bit of news also pertains to pricing for an E-Ray option. The ZER Performance Package is going to be $500, which gets Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires instead of the Pilot Sport all-seasons. The good news here is that the package isn't required in order to get the carbon fiber wheels; an earlier order guide showed the carbon wheels only came after the ZER. However, with the woven wheels running anywhere from $9,995 to $13,500, we don't imagine $500 would have presented much of a barrier.

We're waiting for Chevrolet to announce official pricing or upload it to the Corvette configurator, which is when we'll be able to confirm this info.