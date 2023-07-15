Canoo delivers its first EVs to support the NASA Artemis II moon mission

The wait for Canoo to debut its funky electric vans is almost over, but the automaker has already delivered the first units to customers. NASA recently took delivery of three Crew Transportation Vehicles for use in its Artemis II mission.

Though the Canoo vehicles look the part of space exploration vehicles, NASA’s newest EVs are not destined to leave this planet. They’ll be used to transport astronauts to the launchpad for lunar missions. Tony Aquila, Canoo’s CEO, said, “It’s a very proud day for Canoo and all of our partners who worked so hard to ensure we perform our part to transport the astronauts for the first nine miles of every launch.”

Canoo specially designed the interiors of each van to carry fully-suited astronauts and flight support crew. The automaker said it would reveal more images of the CTV’s interior and exterior later this year, which could coincide with the first civilian deliveries of Canoo’s EVs. However, there could be speed bumps on the way to that milestone.