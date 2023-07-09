2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line goes hybrid for more power

While Hyundai doesn't make a full-on Tucson N, it does at least let buyers of its small SUV have sportier looks via the N Line trim. It has been saddled with an uninspiring 2.5-liter four-cylinder, though. But no more! For the 2024 Hyundai Tucson, the N Line now gets a turbocharged 1.6-liter hybrid four-cylinder offering more power and better fuel economy.

The hybrid engine is a familiar one, as it's been available in other Tucson trims, as well as the Santa Fe and the Kia Sportage and Sorento. Its specs are quite solid at 226 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That also means the newly hybridized N Line makes 39 more horsepower and 80 more pound-feet of torque than the naturally aspirated engine, which is far more befitting something with an N badge (even if its followed by "Line"). On top of the extra power, going to the hybrid means that all-wheel drive is standard (along with a six-speed automatic transmission), another perk both for all-weather ability, but also performance.

Of course, the main reason for most hybrid's existence is improved fuel economy, and that's the case with the turbo Hyundai hybrid. In N Line-spec, the powertrain returns 37 mpg in the city and combined driving, and 36 mpg on the highway. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder would only get 25 mpg in the city, 32 on the highway and 25 combined, and that's with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive would drop that lower.

The hybridized N Line also benefits from new features applied to the entire 2024 Tucson lineup. Rear side airbags, rear outboard seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters, as well as haptic steering wheel feedback for blind-spot and lane-keep alerts are all now standard on Tucson.

Pricing and availability for the 2024 Tucson line, including the N Line, has not yet been announced. It's a safe assumption that the Tucson N Line will be more expensive than before with the hybrid powertrain, since the hybrid commands a premium on other trims. For reference, the outgoing 2023 N Line starts at $35,110 with destination.

Related Video: