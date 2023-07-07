Eccentrica Cars unveils Lamborghini Diablo restomod

San Marino-based Eccentrica Cars is bringing the Lamborghini Diablo, one of the most emblematic supercars of the 1990s, into the 21st century. The startup unveiled a limited-edition restomodded Diablo with a more modern design inside and out and a more powerful V12.

Eccentrica enlisted the help of several well-known suppliers to complete its first project. BorromeodeSilva, a design studio based in Milan, updated the Diablo's lines by taking inspiration from the GTR model. The only exterior panel left untouched is the windshield; everything else has been updated, including the bumpers, the hood and the side skirts. Designers fitted a muscular-looking body kit, new-look headlights hidden behind retractable covers, and hexagon-shaped intakes that channel air to the radiators. The engine cover was redesigned as well.

What you see isn't necessarily what you'll get if you're one of the lucky customers whose name appears on the waiting list. For example, the "remove before flight"-branded engine covers are temporary. They'll be replaced by a pair of "mobile components" on the production car.

The interior gets a similar treatment: it stays true to the original car's spirit and layout while incorporating modern styling cues and materials. Eccentrica describes it as "a meeting point between the minimalism of the early 1990s and the state-of-the-art mechanics typical of luxury watchmaking." It adds that one of the project's goal was to replace many of the plastic parts found in the original Diablo.

Step in through the scissor doors — getting rid of such an emblematic styling cue was out of the question — and you'll find a pair of Alcantara-upholstered seats, a reinterpretation of the regular Diablo's steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster with a throwback look. Square buttons occupy most of the space on the center stack, while the center console features toggle switches and a gated shifter.

Fully street-legal, Eccentrica's Diablo is powered by an evolution of the standard car's 5.7-liter V12 that develops 550 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 442 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm thanks in part to valvetrain modifications. In comparison, the Diablo launched in 1990 with a 5.7-liter V12 rated at about 492 horsepower and 426 pound-feet of torque. The engine exhales through a Capristo exhaust system, and it spins the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. We haven't heard the V12 fire up yet, but we're betting it sounds amazing.

The firm quotes a 0-62-mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 208 mph, and it adds that the use of titanium and carbon fiber parts lowers the coupe's weight, though the final figure hasn't been released. More power and less weight is a combination that requires bigger brakes, so the updated Diablo gets a Brembo-designed braking system with six-piston front calipers that grip huge slotted rotors. Eccentrica hasn't said much about the suspension system, but it widened the track and made the chassis stiffer to improve handling.

Eccentrica will build 19 units of its modern-day Diablo, and buyers will be able to personalize the paint, the upholstery and the trim material, among other features. The brand wants to ensure that no two examples are exactly alike. Pricing starts at €1.2 million (about $1.3 million at the current conversion rate) excluding any and all options and the cost of the donor car, and production takes between 16 and 18 months.

