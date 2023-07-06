2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition pushes the limits even higher

The GMC Canyon AT4X is already a formidable off-road pickup truck, but now it’s getting even more capable with the addition of the 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition. If you’re familiar with the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison, then by proxy you’re familiar with GMC’s version of it already.

Like the bow-tie version of the pickup, the AT4X AEV Edition is lifted an additional 1.5 inches beyond the regular AT4X, giving it 12.2 inches of ground clearance, which is identical to the ZR2 Bison. You also get to work with a 38.2-degree approach, 26.0-degree departure, and 26.9-degree breakover angle. It’s fitted with AEV beadlock wheels wrapping 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory mud-terrrain tires and uses hot-stamped boron steel skid plates for the radiator, steering gear, transmission, transfer case, fuel tank and rear differential.

Appearance-wise, the AEV Edition sports a new front fascia with integrated fog lights and larger fender flares that facilitate the bigger tires. It uses AEV stamped-steel front and rear bumpers that include heavy-duty recover points, and the front bumper is compatible with a winch. The rear bumper (below) is particularly clever, as it has easily removable plastic corners that can be replaced with 10 millimeter-thick steel skid plates for a little extra protection on the trail. You’ll find an AEV in-bed mount for the spare tire, too, as the big 35-inch tire doesn’t fit in the usual under-bed storage spot.

GMC wasn’t ready to provide hard numbers for payload or towing, but expect the Canyon AT4X’s specs to go down in a similar manner as the ZR2 Bison that lost 230 pounds of payload capacity and 500 pounds of towing. And yes, the AEV Edition retains the AT4X’s high-output four-cylidner that produces 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. You get all the other AT4X goodies, too, including things like the Multimatic spool valve shocks and electronic-locking front and rear differentials. It also gets the sweet off-road launch control system that initially debuted on the Bison that can adjust power in real-time based on the traction available off-road.

On the inside, the AEV Edition adds three standard auxiliary switches that you can hook up off-road or overlanding accessories to. The truck is also fitted with AEV-embroidered headrests and AEV all-weather floor liners. Pricing for the AT4X AEV Edition isn’t available quite yet, but GMC says it’s expected to be available for customer orders later this year.

