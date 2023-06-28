Infiniti lays out four upcoming models, electric future to dealers

Infiniti recently held a meeting in Los Angeles for approximately 200 of its North American dealers. Much of the talk was geared toward calming skeptical franchise owners about the brand's staying power. To bolster that argument, Infiniti corporate gave the retailers a sneak preview of upcoming models intended to liven up a portfolio that's largely seen as stagnant.

As Automotive News reported, dealers were treated to a first look at two gasoline models and two electric ones. All four were either crossovers or SUVs.

Firstly, an all-new QX80 is expected to debut for model year 2024. Infiniti plans to move it upmarket with a price tag north of $100,000 to compete with Cadillac and Lincoln. We would expect a starting price below the six-figure threshold, with only top trim models going over the line.

AN describes the QX80's exterior design as blockier than its predecessor's, with a new corporate grille. Details include "piano key" head and taillights as seen on the QX55, as well as Tesla-esque door handles that are flush with the paint when not in use. Using the next-gen version of the popular Nissan Patrol as its base, the flagship SUV will replace its 5.6-liter V8 with a twin-turbo V6 that puts out about 450 horsepower. That's 50 more than the V8, but should return better mileage than the current 15 mpg combined.

Luxury features reportedly include an air suspension that lowers when parked to make climbing in and out less strenuous, a 24-inch display spanning the dashboard, and plenty of legroom for second- and third-rowers. Expect a summer 2023 debut.

An all-new model called the QX65 will be positioned as a Lexus RX rival. Though based on the QX60, which is itself based on the Nissan Pathfinder. It loses the third row for a more coupe SUV-like profile. It's described as having the grille of the upcoming QX80 but "shark fin taillights".

Infiniti was one of the first companies to proclaim an electric lineup within a certain timeframe. That date was 2030, but the brand now lags behind BMW, Lexus and others. AN's report has a new Q70 sedan going on sale by the end of 2026 as Infiniti's first all-electric model.

Attendees recounted a design that takes off from where the discontinued Q70 left off but with proportions that include short overhangs and a longer wheelbase. A new lighting signature illuminates the full width of the car. Comparisons were drawn to the Tesla Model S and Porsche.

The following year will see the debut of an all-electric midsize crossover. Fewer details were given about this car, but details like piano-key lighting and retractable door handles appear to be proliferating across the Infiniti line.

Reaction from dealers polled by AN ran the gamut. Some were doubtful that this product blitz would be enough. Others seemed convinced that it will jumpstart the brand. If Nissan telling them that it was "all-in" on Infiniti wasn't enough, at least they held the dealer meeting at all. According to AN, it was the first one in almost a decade.