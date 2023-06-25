Mickey Mouse has often been shown driving a red convertible, but he's adding a Vespa to the garage (in addition to a Hyundai Ioniq 5) to celebrate Disney's 100th birthday. The brand released a commemorative, Mickey Mouse-inspired Primavera that's due out across the nation later in 2023 with two available engines.

The special-edition Primavera wears a black, yellow, and red livery that echoes the popular rodent. He's not the oldest cartoon character in the Disney portfolio, he appeared in 1928 to replace Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, but he's the most recognizable of the bunch; a Dumbo-themed Vespa likely wouldn't have been much fun to look at. Vespa also added Mickey Mouse-shaped accents and an edition-specific seat.

Vespa will offer two variants of the commemorative Primavera, and neither receives mechanical changes. Power for the entry-level model comes from an air-cooled, 49-cc single-cylinder engine rated at three horsepower and 2.1 pound-feet of torque — the decimal is very important here. While you might have a chainsaw with more power in your shed, the benefit of putting such a small engine in a relatively light frame is that the Primavera delivers around 94 mpg. If you want a few more horses in your cavalry, the next version up receives a 155-cc single-cylinder engine that develops 12.5 horsepower at a screaming 7,750 rpm and nine pound-feet of torque while returning 87 mpg.

Vespa dealers in the United States and Canada will begin receiving the Vespa Primavera Disney Mickey Mouse Edition in August 2023. Pricing starts at $4,699 for the 50-cc model and $6,049 for the 155-cc model, though only the former will be distributed in Canada, where it will cost C$5,345. For context, the base 50-cc Primavera carries a base price of $4,399 while the 155-cc model starts at $5,749. The cartoon-inspired model carries a fairly small premium, and Vespa is including a matching helmet with every purchase to sweeten the deal.

While the commemorative Primavera is presented as a limited-edition model, Vespa hasn't revealed how many units it will build.

