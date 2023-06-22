Nissan Z Nismo shown slaying its rear tires sideways in preview video

The long-rumored Nissan Z Nismo is around the corner. The spicier evolution of the brand's newest sports car appeared without an inch of camouflage in a preview video published on Nissan's social media accounts, and the short film gives us a good idea of what's in store.

Nissan didn't leave much to the imagination: We can clearly tell that the Nismo stands out from the regular-production Z with a specific body kit that includes a deeper front bumper with a splitter, redesigned side skirts, a bigger rear spoiler that stretches into the quarter panels, and a more aggressive-looking rear diffuser. Inside, we spot a pair of Nismo-branded sport seats and new-look graphics in the instrument cluster.

These changes fall in line with the updates that we've spotted on camouflaged test mules over the past few months, but it sounds like there's a lot more to this car than meets the eye. While nothing is official, an earlier report claims that the Nismo treatment also includes changes to the suspension system and model-specific underbody panels that improve airflow. Nissan reportedly poured its racing expertise into this car.

It's clear from the 44-second video that the Z Nismo can roast its rear tires in record time, but where the torque comes from hasn't been revealed. The engine cover features a "V6 Twin Turbo" logo, and the aforementioned report suggests that power comes from an evolution of the regular Z's 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 whose output grows to 420 horsepower thanks largely to software modifications. However, a separate report pegged the Nismo's output at over 500 horsepower, though neither number is official.

For context, the standard Z ships with a 3.0-liter V6 that's twin-turbocharged to 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. It spins the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential, and a nine-speed automatic is available at an extra cost.

There's no word yet on when we'll see the Z Nismo; Nissan merely promised that the coupe is "coming soon." We expect to learn more about it in the coming months, and we wouldn't be surprised to see it make its full debut before the end of 2023. If that's accurate, it could land in showrooms in 2024. Get in line if you aren't already: unverified rumors claim that the Z Nismo will arrive as a limited-edition model.

