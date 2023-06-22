McMurtry Speirling Pure track car starts at $1M, preorders now open

With the release of a production version of the McMurtry Speirling, the England-based company has taken the next step in its goal to become "one of the world’s most prestigious and long-standing automotive brands, founded on motorsport innovation." This version for sale is called the Speirling Pure and is only for track use; a road-legal variant is reportedly in development. This one's also slightly different than the prototype used to break the record up the 1.16-mile hill at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. That one was said to clock a time of 39.14 on the day, a benchmark soon revised downward to an even more impressive 39.081 seconds, eclipsing the time set by the Volkswagen ID.R by nearly a full second. That's a ridiculous delta to achieve in little more than one mile.

When we say this one's a little different, that means it's better. There's a new skirted fan system that weighs 14% less, is 15% more efficient, and is less affected by airflow variation. A new battery weighs 3% less, the battery casing weighs 15.5% less, and the new e-axle that uses two motors to power the rear wheels is 0.5% more efficient. Weight savings continue everywhere from the chassis to the steering and brake systems, wiring loom, and pedal box. The front tires and rear tires are each 60 millimeters wider, wrapped around lighter 19-inch wheels instead of 18-inchers, and tucked under reshaped wheel arches. Buyers can spec antilock braking if they desire, and new gearing takes the top speed from 150 miles per hour to 190.

The changes add about 10 inches to the overall length, but the single-seater is still just 135.8 inches long, roughly 18 inches shorter than a Mazda Miata. We're told the diminutive dimensions are still able to swallow an occupant up to 6'7" and more than 300 pounds.

With the weight reduction, output from the motors has come down to an even 999 horsepower. The company says the 60-kwH Molicell battery lasts long enough to power the Speirling Pure to 10 laps of England's Silverstone track at record pace, then can be fast-charged back to full in just 20 minutes. We still haven't been given charging specs. The driver would want the rest, the Speirling able to hit peak lateral forces of 3G when that fan kicks in with more than 4,000 pounds of downforce for a car that weighs about half that.

Preorders are open now for the 100 units McMurtry said it will make. The first validation prototype is going on display at next month's Goodwood Festival of Speed. Pricing starts at £820,000 before taxes, or $1.04M U.S. at current exchange rates. The firm will spend 2024 completing a testing program, first deliveries anticipated in early 2025.