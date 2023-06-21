'Barbie' movie has ignited interest in buying (real) pink Corvettes

The dictionary defines “lust” as a “healthy sexual attraction.” There’s no reference there that mentions Barbie’s “pinker-that-pink” Corvette as an object of lustful desire, but perhaps that’s a given.

And here’s proof: according to the British AutoTrader, car listings advertising pink fifth-generation convertible Chevrolet Corvettes -- Barbie’s car! -- have racked up more than 12,000 web views in the last month, or 120% more views compared to this time last year for the same amount of stock.

If we’re trying to justify the spike in popularity, it isn’t like Barbie is now a movie star … but wait … she is! In fact, director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”, starring Margot Robbie as the doll/person and Ryan Gosling as Ken, has attracted a bunch of teaser attention lately. It opens July 21.

As well as Barbie’s specific Corvette convertible, AutoTrader’s advert data also shows that general interest in pink convertibles has taken off. Pink convertible advert listings are up 93% compared to this time last year.

Additionally, by analyzing Google search data over the past three months, AutoTrader reports that searches for ‘Barbie movie car’ have spiked by 450% since the official trailer was released.

Based on a peek at the three-minute trailer, the movie looks like it might be terrific fun: in Barbie's celluloid world there’s Barbie Boats and Barbie Vans and Barbie Dream Houses. The glam ‘Vette is the just the pink cherry on top.