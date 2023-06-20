Cadillac teases electric Escalade IQ ahead of an August reveal

The Escalade is an important vehicle for Cadillac, so it’s not a surprise to see the automaker working to keep it around in the transition to electrification. The electric version of the full-size luxury hauler is set for a reveal on August 9, though all we’ve seen so far are a few teaser images and a confirmation of the Escalade IQ name.

The IQ name is interesting, given that others have dabbled in the same nomenclature. Even so, it’s unlikely that buyers will confuse the two, as from what we can see, the electric Escalade won’t look anything like, say, a Toyota iQ. It also lets Cadillac incorporate the Escalade with the rest of its EV lineup, both of which end in “iq,” without naming it the “Escaladeiq.” The teaser images we’ve seen so far show elaborate LED lighting signature and large wheels wrapped in Michelin tires. There also appears to be a large glass roof and more LED lighting in the back.

Cadillac has not shared details on the SUV’s powertrain or specs, but we expect it to use GM’s Ultium platform and battery technology. Chevy nixed the Bolt and Bolt EUV, cutting the last electric holdouts not on the Ultium standard. We also know that it will be built at GM’s Factory Zero in Michigan, where the GMC Hummer EV is built. The upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV will also be built in the facility.

The Escalade IQ will join a handful of other new EV models from GM, including the Chevy Equinox, Cadillac Lyriq, the upcoming electric truck twins from Chevy and GMC, and the crazy exclusive and pricey Cadillac Celestiq. General Motors recently announced that its future models would adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, which could diminish Tesla’s competitive advantage but will provide a significant boost in charging availability and reliability.

