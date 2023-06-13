VW Jetta spied hiding another big refresh

The Volkswagen Jetta got its mid-cycle refresh for the current generation in the 2022 model year, which means it’s due for a totally new generation soon. And while the Jetta you see here may be referred to as the next-gen Jetta by VW, its similarities to the current model suggest we may see a redesign similar in scope to what VW just applied to the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. Basically, think of this as more of a heavy refresh than a total redesign.

Obvious differences lie in both front and rear, as the Jetta is rocking a totally new grille and front bumper design. The hood appears to be new as well, and we get a good look at the headlights. Move to this Jetta’s sides, and it appears to mimic the current car’s creases and doors rather accurately, suggesting that this isn’t a total re-do of the little sedan. Out back, the Jetta is sporting what looks like new taillights, a new trunk and rear bumper design. The camo makes details difficult to pick out, but it’s all re-worked to a similar degree as the front design.

We can’t see inside this new Jetta, but there’s a good chance that the biggest changes from the current car will be in the cabin. Expect to see a similar design language as other new VWs exhibit instead of the more traditional VW interior design language that the Jetta currently sports.

There’s a chance that VW debuts this freshened Jetta for the 2024 model year, and if that’s the case, we can expect a full reveal to come later this year.

