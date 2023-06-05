VW Golf R 333 sells out in 8 minutes

Can an automobile be considered a “future classic” before it reaches a dealer’s showroom floor?

If it’s a “limited-run special edition” Volkswagen Golf R 333 — and the dealer’s in Germany — then absolutely.

Never mind that this particular Golf is by far the most expensive configuration of that model, priced at $81,582 in U.S. dollars; the entire allotment of 333 cars, bound exclusively for Germany, sold out in eight minutes.

Of course, “sell out” in car dealer-speak is only an optimistic notion until cold cash (or the equivalent) changes hands. And let's not dismiss the temptation of dealer markups. The car is due to go on sale in October. Don’t expect to see one (legally, at least) in the States.

VW's head of product communications Stefan Voswinkel took to LinkedIn a few days ago to announce the Golf R 333 selling out. "Okay, that was fast — even for a Golf R. The special model Golf R 333 was sold out after eight (!) minutes," he said. He didn’t say if VW’s press team deserved some kudos, but he probably didn’t need to. To date, the car’s only been seen in press previews and photos and in flattering stories on websites.

Skeptical sports car mavens may suggest that 333 money would also obtain a Porsche 718 Cayman S. An Audi RS3 would cost significantly less. But "333" is an attractive number.

At any rate, the special hot hatch, essentially a follow-up to the 2022 Golf R 20 Years Edition, has its turbocharged engine dialed to 328 horsepower (245 kilowatts) and 309 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s a tweaked version of VW’s workhorse 2.0 TSI four-cylinder petrol engine. Other specs indicate a 0-to-62-mph time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of nearly 170 mph. More details available here.