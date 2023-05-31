Autoblog Garage Video: 2023 BMW X7 M60i is big, brutish and oh so fun

In this episode of Autoblog Garage, we take a detailed look at the 2023 BMW X7 M60i. The X7 is heavily refreshed for 2023, and we're examining the high-performance M60i version of it in this walkaround video. It's rocking a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which is good for 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It's all sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The changes made to the X7 for its refresh touch on nearly every part of the vehicle. That's a great thing in nearly every circumstance outside of the frustrating iDrive 8 infotainment system, but that doesn't keep the largest BMW from being a winner. It drives extremely well, features a luxurious and spacious interior, and even if you don't care for the looks, it inarguably has presence. All that luxury and presence comes at a price, though, as this M60i model as equipped is a hearty $122,545.

Join us on this tour of the X7 in the video above where we point out all everything you should know about the 2023 updates and much, much more. Also, come back on Wednesdays for more videos from the Autoblog Garage.