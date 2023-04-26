EV maker VinFast secures $2.5 billion in fresh funding

HANOI — Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Wednesday it had received a fresh round of funding pledges worth $2.5 billion for its future development, in a move that may signal a new delay to its planned listing in the United States.

Two people familiar with the matter had previously told Reuters that VinFast's planned U.S. initial public offering (IPO) may be further delayed, with one saying it could be pushed into next year due to unfavorable market conditions.

"We remain committed and focused on our listing process," VinFast said later on Wednesday without elaborating on the time frame of the planned IPO.

VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the U.S. market, where it hopes to build a car and battery plant to compete with legacy automakers and startups, although shipments of vehicles from its factory in Vietnam have so far proceeded slowly. It has delivered a handful of vehicles to U.S. customers.