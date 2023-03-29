Ford to officially discontinue the Transit Connect after 2023 model year

The Ford Transit Connect is officially dead in the U.S. after the 2023 model year wraps up, Automotive News confirmed with Ford. It was reported last year that Ford would discontinue the Transit Connect, but Ford originally stayed mum on the topic. That’s no more, as the decision appears final.

Ford sent a statement to AN, suggesting that the Transit Connect’s disappearance is due to “efforts to reduce global manufacturing cost and complexity, alongside decreased demand for the compact van segment.”

As it leaves us, the Transit Connect is available in both cargo van and passenger van configurations. It starts at $35,995 for the basic Cargo Van, and the top-of-the-line Titanium trim Passenger Van starts at $41,695 before options.

Families and personal buyers never adopted small vans like the Transit Connect as folks in Europe have. Instead, the Transit Connect mostly saw duty as a commercial vehicle, powering small businesses and taxi fleets. Its inability to catch on in the U.S. isn’t going to derail the model as a whole, though, as Ford says the Transit Connect will continue to be sold in European markets — it’s produced in Spain.

This news follows similar announcements from other companies killing off their small van efforts in the U.S. Ram discontinued the ProMaster City van last year, and Nissan made the same announcement for its little NV200 back in 2020.

