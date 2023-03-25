'Lego 2K Drive' trailer shows off open-world arcade action

Perhaps spurred by the success of its themed "Forza Horizon" expansion and the launch of another toy-oriented racing game "Hot Wheels Unleashed," Lego is providing its own take on driving action. It's called "Lego 2K Drive," and it looks a bit like a blend of the famous bricks, "Horizon" and a healthy dash of kart racing staples such as power-ups.

The game is being developed by Visual Concepts, a developer that has created the last two "NBA 2K" and "WWE 2K" sports titles for publisher 2K, which is also publishing this Lego game. Clearly, that's where the "Lego 2K Drive" name comes from, and we suspect that the "Lego 2K" prefix will be adopted on as-yet-unnamed and unannounced titles in the future.

The trailer gives a good overview of what to expect from the game. It takes place in an open world called Bricklandia full of Lego buildings, trees and other landmarks mixed in with life-size real objects (garden hoses, tires, etc.). There appear to be all sorts of locations, collectibles and stunts to find, all very much like "Forza Horizon." But you'll also be able to traverse water ways with a quick transformation from car to boat like in "The Crew 2." Racing is a-given, but there will be plenty of different driving activities and minigames to play.

Multiplayer will be a well-supported component of the game. Co-op and competitive modes will be available to try out. And you can play online or locally with the split-screen mode, a relative rarity nowadays.

A vast assortment of vehicles will be included, and they'll all be customizable. You'll have the choice of all kinds of bricks in various colors to build your perfect plastic machine. Even some licensed vehicles from the Lego Speed Champions line will appear, including the McLaren Solus GT and F1 LM.

The game will launch on May 19 for PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. PC, Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 copies will sell for $59.99, and Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 copies will be $69.99. Additional special editions are available for $99.99 and $119.99 respectively offering additional vehicles along with access to future downloadable content. Pre-orders are available right now.

