Porsche tuner RUF opening North American headquarters

RUF, a respected Porsche tuner who notably turned the 911 into the 213-mph CTR Yellowbird in the 1980s, will open its North American headquarters in 2023. The company is setting up the facility to distribute cars, provide parts and service, and organize brand-related events.

Executives chose to set up shop at the Concours Club, a facility located in Miami, Fla., that markets itself as an automotive country club. It looks like the idea place for RUF's North American division: it features a two-plus-mile race track, garages that enthusiasts can rent to store their cars in, and a space companies can use to organize events. The Concours Club is located in the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, meaning customers will be able to book an appointment with RUF, fly in, and spend time on a track before signing the dotted line.

RUF hasn't revealed which model(s) it will sell in the United States. Its recent line-up includes a 710-horsepower, twin-turbocharged tribute to the 1980s Yellowbird called CTR Anniversary and built around a carbon fiber monocoque designed in-house, a naturally-aspirated, 510-horse variant called SCR, and a 777-horsepower coupe named CTR 3 Clubsport and powered by a mid-mounted, 3.8-liter flat-six engine. It also performs tuning work for other companies: it notably tuned the engine that powers the wild, 911-based Marc Philipp Gemballa Marsien.

We expect to hear more about RUF's plans for our market in the coming months. It will inaugurate its headquarters in the summer of 2023.

