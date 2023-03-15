Dodge releases another cryptic teaser for the final 'Last Call' car

The Dodge Challenger and Charger have had a long run, but their time is up. Before they go, the automaker is releasing a series of limited-edition models to commemorate the two- and four-door muscle cars, but the last car has been delayed from its planned release at SEMA last year due to engine problems. Dodge set the new date for March 20, and its steady stream of teaser content just got another piece with a video titled “Hemi Vice.”

The animated video shows an evil leprechaun jackhammering a pile of golden orbs. When the camera pans around, the hammer shows “2538 PSI,” and it has a V8, so totally normal things are going on here. Dodge said the teaser “hints at the final ‘Last Call’ model’s ability to harness and unleash mind-boggling horsepower,” PSI being part of the horsepower equation.

Dodge has released tiny bits of information in each of its teasers that seem to hint at the car’s specs, but few make sense. One teaser was titled “Scream at 215 mph,” which likely refers to a top speed, but other numbers are harder to decipher.

The final Last Call model’s release caps a string of cars that was supposed to end last October. At that time, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said the engineering team kept blowing up engines during development. That could mean that one of Dodge’s mystery numbers – 1,582 – indicates an insane horsepower total, but there’s no way to know yet.

Though it hasn’t promised electric replacements for the Charger or Challenger, Dodge has toted its Charger Daytona SRT Concept to nearly every major auto event of the past year. The electric muscle car blends styling elements from both the Charger and Challenger with a futuristic look, and the automaker gave it an interesting fake exhaust.